Parliament empty, only 12 present as MPs travel for Assin North by-election

Parliament House of Ghana

There were only a total of 12 Members of Parliament on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, when Parliament resumed sitting.

While 9 Majority MPs were present, only 3 were on the minority side.



Sitting was adjourned due to a lack of numbers with respective to lawmakers present in the House.



Many legislators are currently in Assin North to monitor the ongoing by-election and to support their respective candidates.



GhanaWeb was in attendance for today's sitting in Parliament which adjourned shortly after it was that determined that there was not enough quorum required to undertake parliamentary business with only 12 MPs in total marked present.



The House is however expected to resume on Thursday, June 29 as Wednesday, June 28 has been declared a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Adha festivities.

