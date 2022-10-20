0
Parliament expected to consider 66 bills as MPs reconvene on Oct. 25

Parliament House Ghana121121212 Ghana's parliament

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 66 bills are expected to be laid before Parliament when it resumes from recess on Tuesday, October 25.

These bills, according to the Public Affairs Directorate, include the Affirmation Action Bill, 2022; Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022; Minerals and Mining (Amendment), 2022; Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022; Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment Bill, 2022; and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Aside from these bills, some private members' bills will be presented before the house.

Eleven bills are currently at the committee level, of which seven are public bills, and four are private member bills.

Meanwhile, the finance minister will also present the 2023 budget to the house before it goes on recess.

below is the statement



