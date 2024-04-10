Parliament has contributed to the corruption and mismanagement of Akufo-Addo – EFL

President Akufo-Addo

The Economic Fighters League (Fighters), a non-partisan political movement, has stated that the corruption, thievery, illegal theft, and all the other scandals that have characterized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration could not have occurred without the support of Parliament.

The group revealed that when the hung Parliament was first witnessed in Ghana, it was the expectation of Ghanaians that things would be done differently.



However, Ernesto Yeboah, the founder of the group, said the MPs have demonstrated that they do not have the interests of the people at heart.



He explained that the MPs from both sides of the House have used the current Parliament to enrich themselves and allow all kinds of scandals and corrupt deals to pass through the house.



“This current Parliament has exposed the NDC and NPP as being the same. All the evils—sandals, theft, and other evils have been possible because they went through Parliament. These things could not have gotten parliamentary approval without the support of the NDC.”



Ernesto Yeboah added that the NDC pretends to be working and describes themselves as a minority without any form of power, just so Ghanaians will not blame them for the evils that go on there.

“So, the hung Parliament has exposed the NDC and NPP as one side of the same coin. Aside from that, there is complicity. The thievery and scandals under this government are unprecedented. An example is Cecilia Dapaah’s saga.



"It was about time we voted them out. We have a responsibility to vote out the NDC and NPP.



"They have ruled us for over 30 years and have failed us. This is the time we have to gather the courage and bring in alternatives that will defeat the NDC and NPP. We need to come to one position, and that one position will be to boot out the NDC and NPP from Ghanaian politics for a while. We have to do this to ensure we develop this country.”



He added that corruption is thriving because no steps have been taken to prosecute those who are responsible for stealing state resources.