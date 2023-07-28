Parliament has not legalised marijuana use - Speaker clarifies

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has addressed the public's misinterpretation of the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023.

On July 12, 2023, Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, which introduced significant changes regarding the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.



The amended bill granted the Ministry of Interior the authority to issue licenses for cannabis cultivation, paving the way for its utilization in various beneficial applications.



However, Speaker Alban Bagbin speaking in parliament on Thursday, July 27, 2023, emphasized that the passage of the bill is not intended to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. He urged the police to take decisive action against those who violate the law.



"Passage of the Bill does not connote or legalize the recreational use or smoking of cannabis; therefore, the House remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis," stated the Speaker.



He further called on all Members of Parliament and Ghanaians to share this information widely to dispel any misinformation and promote an informed dialogue on the matter.



The Speaker reiterated that the cultivation, distribution, sale, production, or use of narcotic plants, synthetic or semi-synthetic drugs without lawful authority remains an offense punishable by law. He urged law enforcement authorities to continue investigating, prosecuting, and subjecting offenders to legal sanctions.

