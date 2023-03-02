10
Parliament is not a 'boxing arena', arrest any MP involved in fisticuffs - Andy Appiah-Kubi fumes

Andy Appiah KubiNPP MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has cautioned his colleague MPs who stoke commotion in the Legislative House to desist from such behaviour.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Andy Appiah-Kubi called for decency in Parliament as he bemoaned the conduct of some members who, during proceedings, exhibit tendencies to engage in violence.

"When somebody says something and you don't agree, you should defeat the person with a superior argument. If we wanted to engage in boxing, we would have brought boxers to fill the House. When there are misunderstandings and conflicts and I am watching, I ask why did you bring people like this to come here and cause commotion?" he said.

He called for strict penalties against any lawmaker who causes a brawl or fisticuffs in the House.

"Assault is a criminal offence. Whoever and wherever it happens, as long as it is within the jurisdiction of Ghana, assault is a criminal offence. So, if someone throws his/her fist at another person, he or she should be arrested and prosecuted," he insisted.

He added; "If I were the Attorney General, I would arrest and prosecute some people to learn lessons because we cannot reduce Parliament to a boxing arena."

