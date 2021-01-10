Parliament must apologize for misconduct – Christian Council

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo is Chairman of Christian Council of Ghana

The Christian Council of Ghana has censured Parliament and has demanded an unqualified apology from the lawmakers for their actions on the floor of Parliament during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

The council deems the acts of the Members of Parliament (MPs) rude and disrespectful and is incensed that their conduct potentially disgraces Ghana in the eyes of the international community.



Chairman of the council, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa Friday, January 8, told the host Nana Okyere Awurukuo that he is livid at the behavior of the MPs.



He said Parliament is an honorable house for elected members who must live exemplary lives worth emulating.



Rev. Kwabena Boafo thus described the brawl which occurred in parliament on January 7, as disgusting, disrespectful and said parliament has no option than to render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana.



“Behavior of the parliamentarians was strange and ridiculous and we are looking forward to them rendering an apology to Ghanaians for damaging the reputation of Ghana democracy before the international community.



“I expect the honorable house to also state categorically that they are sorry and such an act would not occur again in Ghana he reiterated”, he said.

He chided the opposition NDC MPs for boycotting the investiture of President Akufo-Addo after a member of the party, Alban Kinsgford Bagbin was elected as speaker of the 8th parliament.



He described that decision by the NDC MPs as unfounded, stressing that it is a sign of disrespect to the elected speaker and the country at large.



The reverend minister called for peace and harmony between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs to enhance activities of the house for the development of Ghana.



He urged both sides to let peace and love for Ghana precede their deliberations at times instead of being against each other for parochial and partisan interest.



Rev. Kwabena Boafo prayed that the opposition NDC MPs would not be too partisan in the activities of Parliament.



