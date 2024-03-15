Parliament must enact a law to cater for welfare of former MPs - Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is calling on the House to enact a law to cater for the welfare of former lawmakers.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, has, therefore, called for the formation of a committee to draft necessary legislation in that regard.



MPs recently raised issues with the deteriorating state that some former colleagues found themselves in, with First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu tasking current MPs to be more health conscious because life after office can be distressing.



Other MPs cued in decrying the plight of former MPs, some of whom are unable to settle critical medical bills and cater for their families.



Afenyo-Markin lamented some of the challenges that MPs face relative to defending their ex-gratia payments and taxes slapped on their earnings plus the perception of being corrupt.



“If we don’t deal with the issues, Mr Speaker and you create the impression to Ghanaians that every MP is corrupt. Then when you are asking for medical support, then they say you have already stolen from the state. And that is why we have a problem, even ex-gratia, we have difficulty in defending it.

“You are paid GHC15,000, GHC17,000 and they deduct all manner of taxes. Today, this House must take this issue a step further. Hon. minority leadership let’s work at initiating it now.



"The welfare of this House, we should enact it, make it mandatory and make it a part of the conditions of service. Enough is enough. The judiciary, other arms of government are all being catered for by the state. MPs seem to have been forgotten, it cannot be,” he submitted further.



Afenyo-Markin, made the call while contributing a statement on the passing of the late MP for Ketu North, Modestus Ahiable.



A week ago, MPs celebrated a former colleague in the person of the late Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalimor, former MP for Kpandai.



