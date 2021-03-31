Parliament passes GH¢129 billion Appropriation Bill

Parliament House of Ghana

Parliament has passed the Appropriation Bill 2021 which would allow the government to spend the sum of GH¢129 billion during the financial year.

The passage of the act is in accordance with article 106 (13) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 119 of the Standing Orders of the House.



A total of GH¢30.3 billion will be used to service the compensation of public sector employees while GH¢25.6 billion will be catered for wages and salaries.



Also, the government has allocated GH¢4.5 billion for COVID-19 related expenditures.

GH¢200 million has been allocated for the COVID-19 Alleviation Programme (Electricity and Water) with another GH¢929 million set aside to procure COVID-19 vaccines (Operations and procurement).



It also approved an allocation of GH¢597 million for the National COVID-19 Response and another GH¢1.4 billion to provide health infrastructure within the 2021 financial year and among other expenditures.