Parliament ready to support fight against secessionists

File photo: Parliament House

The seventh parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana has expressed its readiness to support the government of Ghana’s fight against some separatist groups emerging in the Volta Region, barely two months to the country’s general election.

Members of Parliament, who resumed legislative duty, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a seven-week-long break threw their full support behind the Akufo-Addo-led government in addressing the developing canker.



Speaking on the floor in this regard, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South who doubles as the Minority Leader of the House Haruna Idrissu said the numerous acts of violence perpetrated by members of the secessionist groups have dented the country’s image and sovereignty.



He added that his side of the house will not relent in providing the needed support to the president and his government in addressing the issue, prior to the conduct of the election.

“…We will support the President fully as Commander-In-Chief and President of Ghana to contain the imminent threat to the peace stability of Ghana and the people of Volta Region…The threats there can be worrying and undermine the conduct a fair election throughout Ghana and particularly in that region,” he said.



On his part, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu remarked that no member of the house should support the ill motives of the secessionist groups to set the country apart.



“…We are resolved to also protect the stability of this country…A clarion call should go to all of us that, that collective resolve which happened when we conducted the referendum that approved the 1992 constitution to exist. Hence, we should not allow a group of individuals with ulterior motives to take this nation to the brink.”