Parliament receives 2,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines

The Speaker of Parliament has disclosed that the legislature has received two thousand doses (2000) of COVID-19 vaccines.
Alban Bagbin informed the House on Tuesday, March 3, 2021, that the House will soon roll out the vaccination exercise for them.
He explained to the House that the vaccination exercise is to help curb the rapid transmission of infection, also reduce mobility and mortality associated with the virus.
He, however, indicated that the House would need not less than 6,000 doses.
In explaining, he said the legislature goes beyond the MPs since it includes the staff of parliament, the support services auxiliary staff, and including, by law, four children of the MPs.
He said it is the responsibility of the legislature to cater for the health of the MPs and their families, including their spouses.
