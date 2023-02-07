1
Parliament reconvenes on February 7, 2023

Tue, 7 Feb 2023

Members of Parliament are expected back in parliament as the house resumes sitting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

A statement signed by Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, on January 24, said: “The Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence at 10 o’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, February 7, 2023."

It adds that, the Speaker of Parliament, by Clause (1) of Article 112 of the 1992 Constitution, appointed Parliament House, Accra, to be the place of meeting.

Upon assumption, the minority will see new leaders in charge of its caucus following a major shake-up by the NDC leadership.

The new leaders are Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Kwame Governs Agbodza, who have replaced Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip, respectively.

Some of the issues the house is expected to consider include the LGBTQ+ bill, the COVID-19 expenditure probe, and the call for the Finance Minister to leave office, National Cathedral expenditure among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
