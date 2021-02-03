Parliament releases schedule for vetting of ministers

File Photo of some ministers in Akufo-Addo's first term

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, will lead the pack of appointees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appear before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Following him immediately will be the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, also on Wednesday.



This was contained in a full list of all appointees of the president who are expected to take their turns on the Appointments Committee, released by Parliament.



On Thursday, February 11, 2021, Ministers-designate for Defence, and the Education ministries, Dominic Nitiwul, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutuwm, will respectively make their appearances for vetting by Parliament.



Regional Minister-designate will appear from Friday, February 26, 2021, through Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



The vetting will run through till Tuesday, March 9, 2021, graphic.com.gh reports.

Below is the detailed schedule:















