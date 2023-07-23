Parliament reschedules mid-year budget review to July 27

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori- Atta

The presentation of the 2023 mid-year budget review has been rescheduled to take place on July 27, 2023.

According to a graphic.com.gh report, the announcement was made by the Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, during the presentation of the Business Statement of the house.



Originally planned for July 25, 2024, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to deliver the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government, along with supplementary estimates for the 2023 Financial Year on the new date.



The Second Majority Whip, Iddrisu, indicated that the house has limited time left in, with only seven sitting days remaining until adjournment sine die.



On the back of that, he urged all committees of the house with referral bills to expedite their consideration and bring them to the attention of the House.



The Grains Development Authority Bill, of 2022, the Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, of 2023, the Rent Bill, of 2023, the Budget Bill, of 2023, and the National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, of 2023 were all mentioned as part of the bills to be considered before the house is adjourned.

To ensure the timely consideration of these bills and other parliamentary business requiring attention, the Business Committee recommended that daily sittings commence at 1000 hours GMT and be extended.



Also in the coming week, parliament is expecting the presence of four ministers: Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Lands and Natural Resources, Sanitation and Water Resources, and Roads and Highways to respond to 26 questions, one of which is urgent and 25 are oral questions.



