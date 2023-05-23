0
Menu
News

Parliament resumes June 6

Parliament Skellh.png The parliament house of Ghana

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, S. K Alban Bagbin has recalled Parliament from recess for the commencement of the 2nd Meeting of the 3rd Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic on Tuesday, 6th June 2023 in line with Order 37 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The notice issued in Accra dated 19th May, 2023 and signed by The Speaker to The Member of the House “hereby give notice that Second Meeting of The Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, the 6th day of June 2023 at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra”.

Parliament went on recess on Friday, March 31 after a long night, approving three tax bills.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: