Parliament resumes sitting today

Parliament of Ghana is today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 resuming sitting after almost two months of break.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament will be the final meeting of the year before the House is dissolved on the 6th of January 2021.

Members of Parliament will sit for the next six weeks during which Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will present the 2021 First Quarter Budget.