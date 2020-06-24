General News

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee condemns demolition of Nigeria High Commission building

The Parliamentary select Committee on Foreign Affairs has condemned the ‘illicit destruction’ of an uncompleted building belonging to the Nigeria High Commission.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Frank Annor Dompreh, the committee expressed worry that the unfortunate incident could affect the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP expressed belief in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ghana Police Service to identify the perpetrators and bring them to book. He appealed to people to be circumspect in discussing the issue and indicated his absolute trust in the government to address amicably, the issue between the two nations.



“The government of Ghana under the leadership of the President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway have always addressed issues regarding our two states with sterling diplomacy leading to full amicable resolution of all issues, even though some may intend to portray the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria as though it were a tug-of-war”.



“The committee recognizes that Ghana-Nigeria relations have been at their best and it is rather unfortunate to witness an event like this, which has the potential to move us in a backward direction. We are convinced that the Government of Ghana with earnest respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as reiterated by the Foreign Affairs Minister, will for no reason, wilfully breach our treaty and authorise such an act”.



Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly apologized for the incident and affirmed their commitment to uncovering the people who orchestrated the act.

President Akufo-Addo has also in a phone conversation with President Buhari expressed regret over the act.



Meanwhile, two people suspected to have been involved in the act have been arrested by the Ghana Police.









