Parliament's committee to probe leaked tape to remove IGP

Parliament of Ghana

The members of the seven-member committee entrusted with investigating the alleged leaked video seeking the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, have been announced by the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The committee is chaired by Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea and includes James Agalga, MP for Builsa North and former deputy Interior Minister, MP for Mfantseman Ophelia Mensah, Okaikoi Central MP Patrick Yaw Boamah, Wa West MP Peter Toobu and Asunafo South MP Eric Opoku.



The technical advisor to the committee is Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on July 14, directed the establishment of a seven-member special committee to investigate the leaked audio plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

His directive came after the Deputy Minority Leader, Armah Kofi Buah made a request for the house to probe the matter.



The committee has been asked to investigate



thehe authenticity of the leaked audio recording, investigate the conspiracy to remove the current Inspector-General of Police, investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording, recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate, make recommendations for reforms where necessary and make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.