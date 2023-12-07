Parliament set to pass 2024 budget today

Ghana's parliament

Parliament is poised to pass the 2024 Budget today following Speaker Alban Bagbin's reaffirmation on November 30 that the budget statement and economic policy had not been approved.

Tensions escalated when, during the statement's approval the previous day, the Majority staged a walkout, accusing the Speaker of improper conduct.



They claimed that after a voice vote, the Speaker initially ruled in favour of the Majority but later reversed the decision when the Minority challenged the vote and demanded a headcount.



The Majority alleged that the Speaker was employing delay tactics to allow absent Minority members to enter the chamber for the headcount.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu asserted, "What is happening is that there are five members of the minority who are not here, so all that he’s doing is to play for time to enable them to come to the chamber."



In defense, the Speaker clarified that he had expressed an opinion, not delivered a ruling.

He explained, "throughout the practice when it’s an opinion, you say I think, I think, that is the opinion I’m expressing. I think the ayes have it."



On November 30, the Speaker directed the business committee to reschedule the headcount for today, emphasizing the need for a final decision on the budget.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB