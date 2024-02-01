Parliament shouldn’t be a place for the inexperienced to make money – Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary for the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is of the view that there is a need to consider experience in choosing people to represent them in Parliament.

He believes that Parliament should not be a place where people without working experience will walk in to get access to money.



“I believe what we need to encourage is to push for a lot more people with experience to be entering parliament. Parliament should stop being an avenue where young people who have never worked can get quick access to money and therefore had no experience and rushing into it. It is not bad,” he divulged while speaking to the media.

He continued, "We need to look at a situation where you’re entering public service from a position of experience. Then you are bringing something to public service, having garnered experience. You bring that experience to public service.”