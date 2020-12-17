Parliament sidestepped constitution in suspending Fomena MP – Prof. Asare

Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye

The suspension of Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Fomena lawmaker from Parliament by Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye, shows a Parliament that puts politics ahead of the Constitution, country and their constituents, Professor Kwaku Asare, a United States-based Ghanaian Professor has said.

The legal practitioner was expelled from Parliament after his party wrote to the Speaker because he was contesting in the polls as an independent candidate but won the December 7, 2020, elections as an independent candidate.



But he has since declared that he will work with his party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament because his constituents want to do so.

Professor said in a Facebook post that "The Fomena MP’s decision to do business with the NPP is not surprising. He is, after all, an NPP man. But the lessons must be learnt. There is too much arrogance by party executives in interfering with constituency matters and in trying to impose MPs on constituencies when they should be neutral."



“The President too must be given some lashes in his inexplicable public statements about not being able to work with independent MPs. A President must work with everyone for the nation.”