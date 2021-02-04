Parliament summons Cocobod over concerns LBCs owe farmers

COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahene Aidoo

Parliament has summoned the management of Cocobod to brief the house at committee of the whole over concerns that Local Buying Companies are still indebted to cocoa farmers after the purchase of cocoa beans.

The issue first arose when the MP for Buem, Mr Kofi Adams, made a statement on the plight of cocoa farmers in his constituency when he observed that the plight of cocoa farmers is nothing to write home about since LBCs are still indebted to cocoa farmers.



In his constituency, he said cocoa farmers were owed over GHS 11 million.

The issue drew heated debate on the floor as members from the NPP caucus contested that Cocobod had paid LBCs for cocoa beans purchase.



After several hours of debate, first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who chaired proceedings directed the management of Cocobod appears before the house at the committee of the whole to brief members.