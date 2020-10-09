Parliament summons Interior Minister over killing of Mfantseman MP

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, has summoned the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to appear before the House to answer questions following the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency.

Prof Oquaye “respectfully” directed on the floor of the House Friday, October 9 that the Interior Minister appears before it “on Tuesday to give explanations, and assure the protection of honourable members so they will advise themselves as they see fit in all the circumstances”.



A subsequent statement issued on his behalf by the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, asked the police to quicken investigations into the murder and bring the criminals to book.



“Parliament is shocked and extremely saddened by the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford.



“The first time Member of Parliament served on the Judiciary Committee and the Defence and Interior Committee."

“The late Hon Member was quiet, hardworking man who did his job diligently with very little fuss."



“The Speaker and Members while mourning the loss of their colleague, have expressed the hope for expedited action to find and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book."



“Parliament expresses deep condolences to his wife and children, family, friends and the Mfantseman Constituency and the entire nation.”