Parliament summons National Security Minister over Garu, Tempane and Bugri military brutalities

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Parliament has summoned the Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah over the recent military brutalities in Garu, Tempane, and Bugri.

Residents of the three communities were heavily assaulted by soldiers in a dawn swoop following a reporter attack on some national security officers.



In a statement on the floor, MP for Garu Albert Alalzuuga Akuka refuted the account of the National Security Ministry about the incident.



According to him, no national security operative was hurt contrary to claim they came under gun attacks.



Members of Parliament for Zebilla Cletus Avoka, Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga strongly condemned the brutalities from the military while that of Pusiga Laadi Ayamba produced images of the victims of the soldiers to question the justification for such a behavior.



Ranking member for the Committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga argued lessons have not been learnt from the Ashaiman Incident.

According to him, investigations by his committee have revealed none of the individuals assaulted by the military in Ashaiman played any role in the murder of the young soldier.



The former deputy interior minister questions the type of orders the military is given of late that have resulted in these recurring brutalities.



Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, though condemning the excesses of the military, asked for circumspection.



The Effutu MP for instance cautioned against the demand of the 2nd deputy speaker Andrew Asiamah for the 9 arrested to be freed.



The second Speaker consequently ordered the National Security Minister to appear before the house over the matter on November 9, 2023.