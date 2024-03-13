Parliament summons transport minister over $20 payment on all round-trip air tickets from May 1

The Second Deputy Speaker of parliament, Andrews Amoah Asiamah

The Second Deputy Speaker of parliament, Andrews Amoah Asiamah, has summoned the Minister of Transport over a new directive requiring air passengers to pay $20 for baggage belt overhauling and other maintenance issues at the Kotoka International Airport.

This action comes after the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, raised concerns about the illegal charges being implemented without parliamentary approval.



The Minority Whip, Kwame Governs Agboza, supporting this, also emphasized the necessity of summoning the minister to the House.



In response, the Speaker ruled that the minister should appear on March 19 to explain the new charges at the airport to the House.



A letter from the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), addressed to the Chairperson of the Airport Operators Committee of Kotoka International Airport, dated March 11, 2024, and signed by Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the MD, stated that the fee would apply to all round-trip air tickets.

"Further to discussions with the executives of the Airport Operators Committee regarding our baggage belt overhauling and maintenance issues, the Board of Directors of Ghana Airports Company Limited, in consultation with the Ministry of Transport, is instituting a maintenance charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets ($10 to be charged each way).



"This fee will be effective from May 1, 2024," the statement added.



NAY/AE