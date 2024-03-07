Parliament suspends sitting amid reports of John Kumah’s death

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament has suspended sitting for Thursday, March 7, 2024, for a short while following the news of the death of the Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr. Kumah reportedly passed away after a short period of illness.



He died at age 46.

According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, a source close to the family confirmed the demise of the Deputy Finance Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.