Parliament to consider 61 bills, 34 private member bills

Ghana’s parliament

Parliament is expected to consider sixty-one (61) bills and thirty-four (34) private member bills as MPs reconvene for the first sitting of the first meeting of the third session of the set parliament.

Aside from the above, 827 questions have been filed for answering by various ministers among others. In the speaker’s opening remarks, the Speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin said that aside from the bills, there are urgent issues that need urgent resolutions with regards to the state.



He therefore urged the MPs to help find solutions to these existential issues as the electorates are looking up to the lawmakers.



“…we definitely have a lot on our plates for this sitting. There are urgent issues that require resolution, most of which are as a result of the state of our economy and the social issues arising therefrom. The electorates are looking up to us to help find solutions to these existential issues. If there is a time that we as Members of Parliament ought to set aside our partisan cloaks and think Ghana, it is now. I am confident that with the Almighty God on our side, we will, together, ride the current storm,” Alban Bagbin said.

He also advised the MPs to focus on the plenary sessions so that the house can transact business accordingly.



NYA/WA