Parliament to consider 69 bills

Ghana's parliament

Wed, 7 Jun 2023

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, indicated that a total of 69 bills will be presented before various committees for consideration.

Among the bills set to be deliberated upon are the highly anticipated Affirmative Action Bill, the Interstate Succession Bill, and the Minerals and Mining Amendment Bill, among others.

These proposed legislations touch upon significant areas of governance and public interest, indicating an intent to address crucial social, economic, and legal matters in the country.

In addition to the extensive list of bills, the Majority Leader also highlighted that 29 executive instruments will be presented before the House.

These instruments serve as a means for the executive branch to implement specific policies and regulations, ensuring their effective execution.

