Parliament to consider National Cyber Security Bill before year end – Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed that a draft bill intended to revise Ghana's National Cyber Security Policy will soon be submitted to Parliament.

The bill, according to the minister will go before Parliament for consideration before the end of this year.



This was revealed in a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Communications Minister, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban at the launch of the 2020 Edition of the National Cyber Security Awareness month on Thursday October 1, 2020.



“The revision of the framework has enhanced Ghana’s preventive and reactive interventions in addressing child online safety issues. To further improve the regulatory regime for cyber security in Ghana, the Communications Ministry has submitted a draft Cyber Security Bill to cabinet for consideration and Parliament is expected to consider the bill before the end of the year,” the speech read.



Shedding some light on the results from the Cyber-crime and Cyber Security Incident Reporting Point of Contact (POC) which was launched last year, the minister revealed that the NCSC has recorded numerous reports of cyber-crime.



“Cumulatively, a total of 11,545 reports have been made through the POC between January and August 2020. Interestingly, a significant number of people have contacted the NCSC through the POC to seek for guidance and direction in resolving cyber security related incidents,” the speech revealed.

The Communications Minister also added that the arrest and the ongoing prosecution of the master mind behind the ‘Empress Leak’ website is a direct result from the launch of the POC.



National Cyber Security Adviser to the Government of Ghana, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, on his part, said the National Cyber Security Awareness month will offer thought-leadership sessions, panel discussions, workshops and media engagements aimed at intensifying capacity building and awareness creation efforts on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues among Ghanaians.



The theme for this year edition of the National Cyber Security Awareness month is ‘Cybersecurity in the Era of COVID-19’ reflecting on the current trends on cybersecurity incidents as a result of the increasing use of digital platforms by individuals, businesses and Governments for socio-economic activities in view of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



The event will also educate children, the public, businesses and Government stakeholders on cyber hygiene best practices, consistent with the Safer Digital Ghana campaign.