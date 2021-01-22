Parliament to go virtual

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has announced that Parliament will from next week, hold virtual sittings with only one-third of its membership in the chamber.
The rest will follow and make contributions virtually, according to him.
"We are not going to allow this kind of sitting again. Members who follow the process from their offices will only come into the Chamber when it's their turn to debate”, he said.
According to Mr. Bagbin, it is likely the house will operate from the tent structure put up for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inauguration.
The Speaker disclosed that the development was to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and as much as possible, limit contacts among the MPs
He also mentioned that the Parliament will go through a fumigation exercise during the weekend to sanitize the place.
