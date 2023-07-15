Parliament to hear mid-year budget review on July 25

Parliament of Ghana | File photo

The mid-year budget review for 2023 is set to be heard by Parliament on July 25, 2023, according to an announcement made on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The decision was part of the parliamentary business agenda for the following week.



The announcement was made while the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, presiding during a session where the Minority members boycotted the proceedings in solidarity with their colleague, James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency who is currently facing trial for perjury.



Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, requested that the mid-year budget presentation be rescheduled from its original date of July 27.



He stated that the government should present the mid-year budget review no later than July 25, 2023.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had previously informed the House that the Finance Minister would present the reviewed budget on July 27.



However, the Speaker of Parliament raised concerns and insisted that Parliament would need to go on recess by August 3 due to certain statutory obligations, which prompted the need for the rescheduling.



The mid-year budget review is now scheduled to be heard in Parliament on July 25, 2023, in order to meet the statutory obligations and allow for a timely recess.