Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta

The Parliament of Ghana will today, Thursday, December 8, 2022, hold a debate on the censure motion filed against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

An 8-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, held a public hearing where proponents of the motion and the embattled minister testified.



The house of parliament, having received the committee's report, will later hold a debate on the motion.



The debate in the House will primarily concern whether or not a vote of censure should be held to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.



The motion against Ken Ofori-Atta is grounded, among other things, on accusations of financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy against the minister.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament is confident that the motion against the minister will succeed.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, his side is very assured of the motion's success when the house casts a secret ballot later on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



"I can assure you, some people [Members of Parliament] are on their way back; others are in the US. They are on their way back, and others are in their constituencies. Everybody is on their way back.



"I can assure you that we are keeping our cards close to our chest, and we believe that tomorrow, by the Grace of God, by the time we are done with the secret balloting, the Finance Minister will be out," he told Joynews.



