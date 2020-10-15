Parliament to meet on ‘limping’ Fomena MP – Haruna Idrissu

Haruna Idrissu, the Minority Leader in Parliament

Haruna Idrissu, the Minority Leader in Parliament, says leadership of the house will meet in the coming days to determine the status of Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

This is after the New Patriotic Party wrote to Parliament to notify it of the withdrawal of the membership of Andrew Amoako Asiamah who has decided to contest the December 7 elections as an independent candidate amid protest by leadership of the ruling party.



Mr Iddrisu says Parliament is threading cautiously on the matter due to its complex nature.



He stated in a Joy FM interview that the case is being studied with reference to certain articles in the constitution.



“It is a matter that we are studying carefully with constitutional law advisers. He did not walk in as an independent candidate.



“We will need to find out if being sacked by the party (NPP) makes him an independent candidate,” the Minority Leader told Joy FM.

According to him, due to the complex nature of the issue, “the case is being studied with reference to Article 112 and the provisions of Article 94 to determine his status as an independent candidate or not.”



He said that as things stand, Andrew Amoako is walking on one leg as his position in the house is a matter of discussion among the leadership.



He described Andrew Amoako as a “limping” MP and questioned, “whether he should be recognised as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the party (NPP).”



“He is walking on a limping leg, for now, he is a limping candidate,” he said.



“When we are conclusive with our findings, we will make known to the public on what they think. That is whether he should be vacating his seat or continue to be an MP,” Mr Iddrisu added.