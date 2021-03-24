Parliament to probe gold smuggling exposé

Parliament House, Ghana

The government has hinted of plans to investigate the recent smuggling incident that has hit the country’s gold sector.

Parliament is expected to collaborate with the lands ministry to take action on gold smuggling following a Joy News exposé.



Already, the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has directed the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) to investigate how undocumented gold is illegally smuggled through the country’s borders.



Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor has also assured Parliament will probe the canker.



He says appropriate steps will be taken by the Lands Ministry to put finality to the issues if his outfit is unsatisfied with the work of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Parliament has decided to wait for that report, if the report is not satisfactory, we may push for some enquire in our side in other to ensure that we come to a logical conclusion on this matter,” the Ranking Member said.



John Abdulai Jinapor also indicated that his office has taken the “exposé and the concerns raised seriously” and has subsequently demanded a thorough investigation be carried out after which they will report to Parliament.



He also said that the Committee will be meeting with the CID after the investigation and brief the House accordingly.