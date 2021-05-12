Parliament to reconvene on May 25 to commence second meeting

The parliament house of Ghana

Parliament is expected to reconvene on May 25, at 10 am for the commencement of its second meeting.

The announcement of the commencement of the second meeting was contained in a statement dated May 10, 2021 signed by Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah.



"Pursuant to Standing Order 32(2) of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, hereby notify Hon. Members that the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 at ten O'clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra", the statement said.



The House is expected to reconvene to consider several bills and agreements after going on recess on March 30, 2021.



Some of the items on the agenda, include vetting and approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Deputy Ministerial nominees.

The nine-Member adhoc committee probing circumstances that led to the collapse of UT and uniBank and other companies affected by the financial sector clean-up in 2017, is also expected to present its report before the House as directed by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



Parliament is also expected to consider a counter motion by 4 Majority MPs demanding a Parliamentary probe into electoral violence since 1993 and ethnic, gender, regional and other sectional backgrounds of persons recruited into the security forces since January 1993.



The motions from the four Majority MPs-Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and Akuapim South MP, Osei Bonsu Amoah follows a similar one from Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Cheif Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, Tamale South MP, Alhassan Suhuyini and Builsa North MP, James Agalga



For a similar probe but limited to the violence which characterized the 2020 elections and recruitments into the security services since the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration.