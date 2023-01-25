Parliament to resume on February 7

Parliament of Ghana

The third session of the eighth Parliament will resume next month. The House is expected to resume on Tuesday, 7 February 2023 at 10 a.m.

The Legislature went on break for the Christmas festivities. This came after the House passed the Appropriation Act 2022, assenting to government’s 2023 Budget.



The House sat from the morning of Wednesday, 21 December 2022, into the night.



Before the recess, the House, on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, approved the 2.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) increase.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has changed the leadership of its caucus in parliament.



A letter to the Speaker of Parliament to that effect signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.

He is to be assisted by Mr Emmanual Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.



This means Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, is no longer the Deputy Minority Leader.



The statement named a new Minority Whip in the person of Mr Kwame Agbodza who replaces Muntaka Mubarak.



The First Deputy Whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the Second Deputy Whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.



The statement said the “new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval”.