3
Menu
News

Parliament to set up 7-member committee to probe leaked IGP audio

Alban Bagbin New Photos 2 Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the establishment of a seven member special committee to investigate the leaked audio plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah presenting the request in Parliament said “Mr. Speaker that I submit this statement for your kind attention seeking to invoke the appropriate Standing Orders of the House and other relevant legislation, for a bi-partisan investigation either by a special committee of the House, or the Committee on Defence and Interior, into this all-important matter.”

The terms of reference of this investigation will be to establish the following:

1. The authenticity of the leaked audio recording

2. Investigate the conspiracy to remove the current Inspector-General of Police

3. Investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording

4. Recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate

5. Make recommendations for reforms where necessary

6. Make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

“Right Honourable Speaker, I hereby submit for your kind consideration,” lawmaker concluded.

In response the Speaker asked if there are any comments from member of the house since they had response “I don’t know if you still have further comments if not I concede and direct that a special committee be established to investigate this matter.”

Mr. Bagbin said the Committee must go beyond defense and interior.

“We need some of you who are good in IT and other areas to submit your talents and skills to the Committee for this work to be done,” he added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet