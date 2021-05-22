Parliament to vet 40 nominees for positions of Minister of State, Deputy Ministers, from June 2

President Akufo-Addo submitted a list of the 39 nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is to vet the President's nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers, from Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Ms Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament, confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.



The scheduled public hearing, which would end on Tuesday, June 15, will begin at 1000 hours on each day.



The Appointments Committee has, consequently, invited Memoranda on the nominees from the public for consideration.



They are to reach the Clerk of the Committee not later than Monday, 24 May 24, through the address: The Clerk, Appointments Committee, Parliament House, Accra, attentioned to Mrs Rosemary Sarkodie.



The Committee urged the public to note that Covid-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to.

Consequently, attendance at the Public Hearing shall be strictly by invitation, and be restricted to the nominee and four other persons only.



The House would, however, resume business from recess on May 25, 2021.



The nominees are expected to answer questions regarding their stewardship of their former institutions and demonstrate their readiness to serve the nation.



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a member of the Committee from the Minority Side, recently resigned, and the Minority side will have to nominate a new person to replace him.

The nominees include eight females, while all but six, are all sitting members of Parliament. Some 11 of them retained their deputy ministerial status even though some had their portfolios changed.



Mr Charles Adu-Boahene, previously a deputy minister of Finance, has been elevated to the status of a Minister of State at the same Ministry.



Abena Osei-Asare, John Ampontuah Kumah have been nominated for the Finance ministry, while Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Micheal Okyere Baafi and Herbert Krapa go to the Trade and Industry ministry.



Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo and Andrew Egyapa Mercer, also go to the Energy Ministry.



Messers Osei Bonsu Amoah, Augustine Collins Ntim and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah have been nominated as deputy ministers of Local Government and Rural Development.

Thomas Mbomba and Kwaku Apratwum-Sarpong have been designated for the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration ministry, whilst Alfred Tuah Yeboah and Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah head for the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.



Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo and Mohammed Hardi Tufereu go to the Ministry for Food and Agriculture. Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo and Mr John Ntim Fordjuor have been nominated for the Education Ministry.



The President has also nominated Mahama Asei Seini and Tina Gifty Mensah for the Health Ministry, and penciled Messrs. Benito Owusu Bio and George Mireku Duker for the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.



Madam Mavis Nkansah-Boadu and Stephen Pambin Jalulah have been nominated for Roads and Highways, whilst Hassan Tampuli and Frederick Obeng Adom go to the Transport Ministry.



Mr Kofi Amankwah-Manu goes to the Defence Ministry, and Naana Eyiah Quansah has been nominated for the Interior Ministry.

The other the nominees are Ama Pomaa Boateng, Communications and Digitalisation; Abdulai Abanga, Works and Housing; Moses Anim, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; Kwaku Asante Boateng, Railway Development; and Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Sanitation and Water Resources.



The rest are Mark Okraku Mantey, Tourism, Arts and Culture; Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Gender, Children and Social Protection; Bright Wireku-Brobbey, Employment and Labour Relations; Fatimatu Abubakar, Information; and Evans Opoku Bobie, Youth and Sport.



Their approval will bring to 86, the total number of Ministers, Regional Ministers and Deputy Ministers serving in the second term of the President's administration.