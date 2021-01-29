Parliament to vet Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees February 10

Ranking Member of Parliament's Appointments Committee, Haruna Iddrisu

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will on February 10, 2021, commence the vetting of ministerial nominees appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, January 29, 2021, the Ranking Member of the Committee, Haruna Iddrisu noted priority will be given to some of the ministers, especially, the Health Minister with reference to the coronavirus pandemic.



He furthered that the Minister-designate for National security and that of Finance would follow.



“The Appointments Committee has met, and we are requesting for public memorandi in respect of all the president’s nominees for all the ministerial positions. We are expected to commence betting on the 10th of February.

"Priority will be given to some ministers, in particular, Health because of the COVID situation in the country, and probably he will be the first minister to be considered by our committee followed by those other ministers of National Security and Finance. Our clerk is working to get the publication to all the media houses,” he said.



The president, Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, published a list of some 46 persons he nominated to occupy various ministerial portfolios in his government.



The list contained regional ministers he appointed too.