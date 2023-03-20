Parliament to witness dramatic scenes before going on recess

Parliament is scheduled to go on recess for Easter by March 31, 2023

Parliament is expected to witness the most dramatic scenes in the coming days, starting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, as the Minority stands by its threats to reject some of the government policies announced in the 2023 budget and the economic policy statement.

Parliament is scheduled to go on recess for Easter by March 31, 2023, and the House is expected to deal with some of the outstanding issues on the Business Statement for the week ending March 31, 2023; hence, Ghanaians must keep their eyes on the public business in Parliament this week and the final week.



One such issue is the pending approval of ministerial nominations that have gone through vetting, but according to the committee report and the resources, the Nominees would be subjected to a secret ballot in line with the Minority’s demands on NPP to reduce the size of the Government.



Another outstanding issue is related to the approval of the two remaining Supreme Court Judges vetted over six months ago.



The Tax Bills associated with the 2023 budget and the ongoing bailout negotiations with the IMF are also on the table for discussion, as is the Committee of the Whole report on NIA and EC matters.

A Source told Edzorna Francis Mensah that the Committee of the Whole report on EC and Co will be discussed at plenary and a decision taken.



Given these, Ghanaians and other residents who are interested in Parliamentary democracy are called upon to watch the proceedings throughout the period for insightful developments and some profound arguments the Minority intends to advance on the floor on each subject.



With an earlier directive, the NDC has reiterated its position while calling and encouraging Minority MPs to come to Parliament in their numbers and to also stay in the Chamber from Tuesday until Friday when the House rises sine die.