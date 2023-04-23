Parliament will resist attempt to smuggle in LGBTQ+ into Ghanaian culture – Rickett

Kweku Rickett Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South

Source: GNA

Kweku Rickett Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, has assured the Islamic community in Cape Coast that Parliament remained resolute in its fight against LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

Allaying their fears, he indicated that any attempt to smuggle the barbaric practice into the Ghanaian culture would be fiercely resisted to ensure it remained proscribed and criminal.



“Just like we cannot impose our way of life on other people, it is not right for people to impose on us what we do not subscribe to.



“The view of Muslims on the LGBTQ is the view of majority of Ghanaians. Our culture and customs frown upon the practice so we will not accept it in Ghana,” he said.



Mr Hagan was addressing a mammoth prayer session of Muslims at the Holy Child Park to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, the end of Ramadan – 30-day fasting in Cape Coast.



Hundreds of colourfully dressed Muslims converged on the park in high spirits and led by the Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Rashid Tijani to offer prayers of gratitude and make requests to Allah.

They were joined by political party leaders mainly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) who donated undisclosed sums of cash and made prayer requests.



“As the MP of Cape Coast South, I am vehemently opposed to any move to accept the practice in any form and so I will support any law that seeks to criminalise it,” Mr Hagan reassured.



He further indicated that the NDC and its presumptive flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, were committed to constructing a new E-block for the Cape Coast community.



“But for now, we do not have the means and so we are dealing with the low hanging fruits.



“When we are given the nod to form the next government in 2024 God willing, we are going to deliver that promise,” he pledged.

Touching on the impending NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries, he urged party members and delegates to approach the elections with love, peace and unity for the ultimate victory of the party in 2024.



Alhaji Tijani advised Muslims to continue in their good behaviour exhibited throughout the Ramadan.



He also urged them to remain committed to the development of the country by playing their individual roles to the best of their abilities wherever they found themselves.



He noted they were working to establish Islamic secondary school and university in Cape Coast to promote Islamic education and appealed to all institutions and individuals to support the projects.



For her part, Madam Caroline Aboagye Awusi, the Chairperson of the NPP in Cape Coast South who represented Madam Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, reassured Ghanaians that the government was committed to resolving the current crisis and putting the country back on the path of expedited development.