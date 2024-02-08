Parliament working on clause-by-clause amendment of anti-LGBTQ Bill – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says the house is currently working the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, also known as the anti-gay bill.

According to him, the House will conclude the exercise by the end of Friday, February 9.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ and its related activities in Ghana.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced that the bill is expected to be fully amended by Friday.



“The Business Committee on February 5 programmed to have the first consideration of the bill beginning February 7, and we do anticipate that we will be able to get it to a closure by Friday [February 9].”

The proposed bill in parliament increases the maximum prison sentence for same-sex activities from three to five years, and criminalizes individuals who identify as LGBT, queer, pansexual, or other non-conventional gender identities.



It also punishes those supporting or advocating for sexual and gender minorities rights.



The Ghana Boundary Commission and the Ghana Hydro Power Authority bills are also currently under consideration.