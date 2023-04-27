Parliamentary Primaries: Ashanti NDC opens nominations in 10 more constituencies; Adansi Asokwa on hold

NDC's FEC had earlier postponed the process in the said constituencies

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations in 10 out of the 11 remaining constituencies in the Ashanti Region ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) had earlier postponed the process in these constituencies to resolve all outstanding grievances. This brings the number of constituencies that have been cleared to hold the parliamentary elections to 46.



Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr Frank Amoakohene told Asaase Radio that all grievances and issues have been resolved. He however indicated that the election process for Adansi Asokwa is still on hold.



“They are no more pending, 10 of them have been released except Adansi Asokwa”, Dr Amoakohene said. “They have already picked their nominations, they have up to Friday (28 April) to file same and we will vet them on Monday (1 May)”.

He said interested applicants are expected to file their nominations on the 28th of April to make way for vetting on the 1st of May 2023.



“So, by May 13, we would have elected parliamentary candidates in all 46 constituencies in the region with Adansi Asokwa still on hold. We are conducting research in that constituency, and it is not completed, and we will be guided as such”, he further explained.



The NDC will be selecting presidential and parliamentary candidates on May 13 ahead of the general elections. The party says it will ensure an incident-free election.