Parliamentary Selected Committee on Health visits Anum Zipline

The committee at Anum Zipline

Source: Grace Acheampong, Contributor

The Parliamentary Selected Committee on Health has paid a working visit to Zipline, Ghana’s drone medical services and delivery services at Anum, a community located in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, to familiarize itself with the Zipline operations.

The delegation was led by the Member of Parliament for the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency and Chairperson for the committee, Nana Ayew Afriye, and Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.



Mawuli Atiemo, the General Manager of Zipline, said the center has about 30 drones that serve the Volta Region and parts of the Eastern Region.



The country leader for Health System Integration, Kwasi Owusu Antwi, took the committee members through the operations of the company’s three main divisions; the Medical SupplyStorage, the Packaging Unit, and the Drone Launching Unit.



During the tour, Owusu Antwi said the drones deliver medical supplies such as blood, antenatal drugs, child vaccines, and anti-snake venoms to public health facilities, including CHPS Compounds in the regions.



“Anum Zipline currently has delivered 46,516 vaccines and emergency products to 378 direct health facilities in the two regions,” he added.

He disclosed that the company works directly with the Regional Medical Stores (RMS), National Blood Service Supply (NBSS), and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), supplying them with medical products, blood products, and vaccines for distribution.



Zipline demonstrated how deliveries are done with drones and also mentioned the successes and challenges it faces in medical deliveries.



The Chairman of the Committee commended Zipline-Anum for ensuring that there is



equity in healthcare delivery.