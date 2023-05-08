Parliamentary candidate aspirant in Krowor organizes skills training for NDC branch executives

Women who participated in the training

Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey, a parliamentary candidate aspirant in the Krowor Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has rolled out employable skills training to empower and enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the NDC branch women executives in the Krowor Constituency.

In an interview with the media, the philanthropist said the training was aimed at enhancing productivity among youths and women across the constituency to make the NDC women financially independent.



The beneficiaries were trained in soap making and pastries, she said, adding, they would be encouraged to form cooperatives and be provided with working capital to start their own businesses.



The Parliamentary candidate aspirant expressed concern about the high level of unemployment and poverty in the area and expressed the hope that the beneficiary women would be serious with the training to acquire the needed employable skills to help alleviate their plight.



She stressed that employable skills training remained the surest strategy for wealth creation and poverty reduction in rural communities, and promised to ensure all deserving women in the area benefited from the training.

Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey also gave assurance that the empowerment and skills acquisition training would be a continuous exercise, considering the need to touch the lives of as many of her constituents as possible.



Some parents and beneficiaries who spoke to the media also lauded the intervention which they said not only provided them a source of livelihood but also improved their economic growth.



They appeal to their fellow delegates to vote for Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey on May 13,2023 for more of these social intervention programs.