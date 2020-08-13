Politics

Parliamentary candidate supports Homowo celebrations

A file photo of the donation

Mr Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, the Amasaman Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated assorted items and cash to the Ga Traditional Council in the Ga West Municipality towards this year’s Homowo festivities.

The items donated include; bags of rice, gallons of palm oil, and GHC4,000.00.



Mr Afrifa-Mensa said he was happy to be supporting the event and promised to get a modern secondary school with boarding facilities for the constituency if voted for as the Member of Parliament.



He said he would also establish a youth resource development centre to nurture and develop the skills of young people and prepare them for the job market.

Mr. Afrifa-Mensa said, “one of the major challenges facing our mothers is start-up capital” and said he would institute a microloan fund for women and traders to access start-up capital and to help inject money into their businesses.



Nii Amasa, the Paramount Chief of Amasaman, said the leadership of the Council was appreciative of the “kind gesture”.

