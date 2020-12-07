Parliamentary contest turns bloody in Fomena Constituency

File photo: Communications Manager for the Independent Candidate Seth Oduro was assaulted

Reports reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that there have been bloody clashes between the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Parliamentary Candidate and some followers of the Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh running as an independent candidate in the Fomena Constituency.

The Communications Manager for the Independent Candidate, Seth Oduro, was on Sunday brutally assaulted by some followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He was at Dompoase, a community in the Constituency as part of the preparation for the impending election on December 7 when he was pounced on and subjected to severe beatings by some persons believed to be members of the NPP leaving him with a swollen face.



This website cannot readily report how the violence emanated but photos available shows the Communications Manager has sustained several injuries on his face.

Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh decided to go independent after claims of not been treated fairly ahead of the New Patriotic party’s primaries.



He subsequently was sacked from the New Patriotic Party and the Speaker of Parliament also declared his seat in Parliament vacant.



But the Member of Parliament has vowed to retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party.