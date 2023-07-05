3
Menu
News

Parliamentary primaries: NPP opens nominations for orphan constituencies

NPP NPP Logo Emblem of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies where the party has no parliamentary representation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party; Justin Kodua Frimpong, dated July 5, 2023.

According to the statement, the decision to have primaries was approved when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council held a meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023.

“This decision was approved at the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council Meeting held on Monday, April 3, 2023,” parts of the statement read.

It added that an aspirant who is denied access to the nomination forms at the constituency level, he or she may acquire it from the regional offices or visit www.newpatrioticparty.org at a fee.

The statement also added that to increase the representation of women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in higher political offices will enjoy a 50% reduction on the filing fee.

“In order to promote increased representation of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in higher political offices, such Aspirants Parliamentary Candidates will enjoy a 50% rebate of the filing fees.

“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of Seven Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC 1, 500.00),” it added.

However, the statement said the move excludes the Fomena and Assin North constituencies.

Below is the full statement by the NPP



NW/WA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct