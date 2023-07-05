Parliamentary primaries: NPP opens nominations for orphan constituencies

Emblem of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies where the party has no parliamentary representation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party; Justin Kodua Frimpong, dated July 5, 2023.



According to the statement, the decision to have primaries was approved when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council held a meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023.



It added that an aspirant who is denied access to the nomination forms at the constituency level, he or she may acquire it from the regional offices or visit www.newpatrioticparty.org at a fee.



The statement also added that to increase the representation of women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in higher political offices will enjoy a 50% reduction on the filing fee.

“In order to promote increased representation of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in higher political offices, such Aspirants Parliamentary Candidates will enjoy a 50% rebate of the filing fees.



“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of Seven Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC 1, 500.00),” it added.



However, the statement said the move excludes the Fomena and Assin North constituencies.



