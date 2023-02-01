Parliamentary reshuffle: Asante Akim North NDC chairman lauds NEC for the move

Asante Akim North Chairman for the NDC, Peter Abaje

Source: Nana Peprah

Mr. Peter Abaje, the Asante Akim North Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress has commended the National Executive Committee (NEC) on its decision to reshuffle the minority caucus leadership in parliament.

According to him, the news of the new minority leadership shakeup which broke in a few days ago to bring some displeasure among supporters of the past leadership was a course in the right direction despite several oppositions. He has however urged everyone to accept the new direction to help move the party.



He noted that the new minority leadership will spice up the NDC front in parliament and it's a step in the right direction.



He was of the view that the immediate past minority leadership has excelled in various diversities in parliament but time limits are good things, and no matter how good a dancer you are, you must know when to leave the stage.



He noted that, after the party loss in the 2016 election, the respected personalities have been the front leaders of NDC in parliament for the past six years and have developed an amorous relationship with the various sides in parliament.

He said the reshuffle is a strategy for the national executives headed by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to change the face with new attitude, direction and foresight to further project the party ahead of the forthcoming election in 2024.



He reiterated that the move would vehemently ensure that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) accounts for their mismanagement of the economy.



Mr. Abaje expressed his total support for the move by the NDC National Executives and urged all party faithfuls across the country to calm nerves and work assiduously towards victory 2024, stressing that the NDC indeed has the men.