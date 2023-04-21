Part II of Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey exposé 'is more disturbing' - Kevin Taylor hints

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Manso, former Environment and Science Minister

Kevin Taylor, the US-based social media broadcaster who recently released a confidential report on the activities of illegal small-scale mining has hinted that there is more to come.

The said report titled: Report On The IMCIM And The Way Forward, was authored in 2021 by former Environment and Science Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng and presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Chief of Staff.



It detailed the complicity of top government officials, some at the presidency, Member of Parliaments on both sides of the divide as well as top party officials who have been engaged in the illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) business.



Taylor in giving an update on the report via his Twitter handle called out the media for not doing enough to keep government on its toes.



"I have given the lazy Ghana media something important to discuss. I will control the media space until you guys start to tell the people the truth. Watch out for Frimpong Boateng expose part 2 which is more disturbing than this one," he hinted.



Already, some persons mentioned in the report have started issuing disclaimers and rejoinders to the contents of the report.

Among them, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a relative of the president and veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.





