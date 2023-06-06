Participation of minors in gambling has reached an alarming rate in Chorkor - Resident

Children seen at a betting site

A Chorkor resident (name withheld) expressed concern about the increasing rate of youngsters participating in gaming.

The resident is concerned that if the situation is not checked, it would have negative consequences for the development of youngsters in the region.



He bemoaned the presence of coin-operated gambling machines in practically every part of the area on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.



He told the broadcaster, Kwabena Agyapong that youngsters as young as five years old go to these locations to bet.

He added that he had to personally travel to the schools of some of the juveniles he had captured on camera to report to their teachers so that they may be punished.



As a result, he has requested that authorities take action to remedy the situation.



“I have noticed this troubling trend in Chorkor,” he informed the host. Minors are currently gambling. People are operating gambling operations in practically every hamlet in the area. Children of school age are taking part. The indiscipline is concerning. Children aged five and up gamble. Some of these children are now petty thieves who steal from individuals to gamble. These actions are affecting our children, and I am concerned. “I’m wondering if it was appropriate for the children to participate in these activities.”